La'Sha Simpson and Kenny Truong are thrilled to announce their engagement Ms. Simpson is the daughter Larry Simpson and Lillie Bryant. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and holds a degree in psychology. She is employed by the state of Missouri in downtown St. Louis as a children service worker. Mr. Truong is a graduate of the University of Missouri - St. Louis with a degree in international business. He is the owner of the Asian fusion restaurant, Rice House, in Florissant, where Ms. Simpson is also a co-owner. They plan to marry September 6, 2020.