Spencer-Brown 1 hr ago 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo provided by Christina Spencer Christina Spencer and Cody Brown are pleased to announce their engagement. The couple plans to get married in June of 2020. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christina Spencer Cody Brown View comments Most Popular Campbell-Danza Middlebrooks-Semanisn Jourdan-Jackson Follow Us! Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram MUSIC GUIDE VENUE GUIDE Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit your announcement Engagement Wedding Become a Partner Businesses: Would you like to hear about a unique platform of solutions to connect you with newly-engaged, local couples? Learn More Promotions Win a getaway for you and a friend to Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, Kansas! Available wherever you are! Read today's newspaper in E-Edition format: View All Print Ads Health SOUTH CITY HEARING & AUDIOLOGY - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Office GAS APPLIANCE SERVICE - Ad from 2020-03-21 Mar 21, 2020 Service STL SPEAKERS SERIES - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Office SUNTRUP- W. COUNTY VOLVO - Ad from 2020-03-18 Mar 18, 2020 Medical OFALLON DENTAL - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Home GALMICHE AND SONS - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Service Missouri Valley Conference - Ad from 2020-03-19 Mar 19, 2020 Service STL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Office NT HOMEBUILDERS LLC - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020 Office SUNTRUP- W. COUNTY VOLVO - Ad from 2020-03-22 Mar 22, 2020