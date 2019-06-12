Kelly Stuckenschneider and Jason Schneider are excited to announce their engagement. Ms. Stuckenschneider is the daughter of Bill and Debbie Stuckenschneider. She has a degree in kinesiology and is a certified occupational therapy assistant. She works for Giant Steps as a physical education teacher. Mr. Schneider is the son of Bill and Darlene Schneider. He works as a welder for Spire and is also the owner of Audio Visual Solutions. The couple are set to tie the knot May 16, 2020.
Kelly
Stuckenschneider