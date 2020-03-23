Paul and Mimi McGeehan are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Brendan, to his fiancé Kristen Tilley.
Kristen is the daughter of Phillip and Jennifer Tilley of Monett, MO. She is currently attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR to pursue her Bachelor of Science in biology and minor in business.
Brendan graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR with his Bachelor of Science in computer engineering and his Master of Science also in computer engineering. He is currently employed at Cerner in Kansas City, MO as a software engineer.
The couple is set to wed in June of 2020.