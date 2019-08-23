Treuer-Maddox

Brittany Treuer and Jerry Maddox are excited to announce their engagement. Ms. Treuer is the daughter of Lisa Treuer, of Greenfield, Wis. She is a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. and holds a degree in athletic training. She works for the Bayless School District as a certified athletic trainer. Mr. Maddox, son of Jerry and Annette Maddox of Barnhart, also graduated from Millikin University with a degree in health, recreation and fitness. He is currently a laborer for Maddox Plastering. The couple plan an August 2020 wedding.