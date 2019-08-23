Wamble-Pears

Mike and Nancy Wamble of Kirkwood, proudly announce the engagement of their daughter Katherine to Elliot Pears. Ms. Wamble graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in speech, language and hearing sciences. She is an elementary teacher for the Lennox School District in Los Angeles, Ca. Mr. Pears, son of Gary and Helen Pears of Perth, Australia, is a graduate of University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Ca., with a master's degree in architecture. He is a sports architect for MEIS Architects. They currently reside in El Segundo, Ca. and their September 2019 wedding will take place in Joshua Tree, Ca.