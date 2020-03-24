Amanda Weimer and Zachary Collins happily announce their engagement.
Amanda is the daughter of Michael and Brenda Weimer of O’Fallon, MO. Zachary is the son of Bryan and Robyn Collins of O’Fallon, MO.
The couple plans to wed in July of 2020.
