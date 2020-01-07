Williams-Voss

Mackenzie Williams and Jacob Voss are excited to announce their engagement.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Mary Kaye and Richard Williams of St. Louis, MO. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO with a Bachelor of Science in family and consumer science education. She is currently employed at the Mehlville School District.
Jacob is the son of Debby and Tim Voss of Waterloo, IL and graduated from Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, MO with an associate’s degree in automotive technology. He owns Voss’ Hometown Auto Repair in Waterloo, IL.
The couple is set to wed in November of 2020.