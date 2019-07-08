James & Patricia Winkelmann of Frontenac are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire, to Dr. Andrew Yeager. Claire is a 2011 graduate of Ursuline Academy and the University of Missouri – Columbia. Andrew is the son of Christopher and Melinda Yeager, of Cole Camp, Mo. Andrew is a 2010 graduate of Cole Camp High School and earned a doctorate degree in Optometry from UMSL. Claire works in the Marketing and Business Development department of Central Bank of Sedalia. Andrew in an Optometrist with Eye Care Specialties of Sedalia. The couple will reside in Sedalia, Mo. The wedding is planned for September 19, 2020.