Ziaja-Sparks

Carolyn Ziaja and Ryan Sparks happily announce their engagement. Ms. Ziaja is the daughter of James and Luciana Ziaja, of Cedar Hill. She is a graduate of Loyola University - Chicago and Webster University in St. Louis. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in public relations and theatre, as well as a Master of Arts degree in international relations. She is a senior consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. in McLean, Va. Mr. Sparks is the son of Terry and Sue Sparks of Quincy, Ill. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. and Webster University in St. Louis. He received a bachelor of science degree in business and a Master of Business degree in administration. He is a regional sales manager for Elo Touch Solutions in Milpitas, Cal. Carolyn and Ryan will be getting married in St. Louis, the city in which they met, fell in love and call home in October 2019.