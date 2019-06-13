Sherry Lynn Clampitt and Kenneth H. Foerstel, Jr., were married at the St. Louis Wedding Chapel on the afternoon of April 6, 2019. Their reception followed at the West City Park, Festus, Mo. Their wedding was officiated by Reverend Elking.
Connie Hassell of Festus served as matron of honor. Dottie Goezinger of Bloomsdale, Mo., was also a bridesmaid. The best man was the groom's brother, Edward Foerstel. Garret Tindall, of Bloomsdale, served as ring bearer.
Sherry graduated from University of South Carolina and is a retired school teacher of DeSoto High School. She is the daughter of Cecil and Elizabeth Prater of Bonne Terre, Mo. Kenneth is a graduate of O'Fallon Technical High School and is a retired machinist from Anheuser-Busch.
The pair honeymooned in St. John and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and make their home in Bloomsdale, Mo.