Erin Barbara Griffin and John Christian Forrester were married the afternoon of October 12, 2019 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton, IL. Rev. Nicole Cox and Rev. Tim Pate officiated the ceremony. The couple’s wedding reception followed at Bluff City Grill in Alton, IL.
Erin is the daughter of Jeff and Teresa Griffin of Godfrey, IL. She graduated from Alton High School in 2013 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University in 2017. Erin is currently a Kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Godfrey, IL.
John (Christian) is the son of Kevin and Krista Forrester of Alton, IL. He graduated from Alton High School in 2013 and graduated from Truman State University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is currently employed as an accountant at Stifel.
Emily Prier of Wright City, MO was Erin’s maid of honor. Evie Forrester of Alton, IL, Courtney Gordon of Des Moines, IA, Jan Hendrickson of Des Moines, IA and Nick Jenderko of Iowa City, IA served as bridesmaids. Colette and Alena Manns of Godfrey, IL were flower girls.
Adrian Wheeler of Columbus, OH was the best man in the ceremony. Tanner Edwards of Afton, IA, Justin Gipple of Kansas City, MO, Conner Haynes of Alton, IL and Ryan Haynes of Alton, IL were groomsmen.
Zac Kolves of Alton, IL, Zachary, Matthew and Jacob Stroup of Peoria, IL were ushers. Jonathon and Luke Manns of Godfrey, IL were ring bearers.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Laura Plummer, director of the Alton High School Quartet. The reception music was provided by Complete Weddings and Events.
The couple makes their home in Godfrey, IL.