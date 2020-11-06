Just Married! Alexandria Kiefer & Anthony Lucas

Most-read stories in this section

Alexandria Marie, daughter of Jeanne Miller Kiefer of St. Louis, and Anthony Ryan, son of Gary and Brenda Lucas of Hazelwood, were wed on October 31. Clergyman Andrew Cox officiated the Halloween themed fête, which took place at Tower Grove Park, with a reception following at The Lemp Mansion. Elizabeth Denney served as maid of honor and Robbie Davis served as best man. The newlyweds plan to honeymoon in New Orleans.

