Just Married! Amanda Blanton & Mark Manera

Parents Ross and Liz Blanton, Alex and Angela Manera, and Marianne and Ray McDaniel are pleased to announce the union of their children, Amanda Blanton and Mark Manera.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in health science from Maryville University. Amanda is currently pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy, also from Maryville University.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in health science from Maryville University. Mark is currently pursuing his doctorate in physical therapy, also from Maryville University.

The couple, who got engaged in Rome in May of 2019, married on August 8, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.