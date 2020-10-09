 Skip to main content
Just Married! Amanda Blanton & Mark Manera
Parents Ross and Liz Blanton, Alex and Angela Manera, and Marianne and Ray McDaniel are pleased to announce the union of their children, Amanda Blanton and Mark Manera.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in health science from Maryville University. Amanda is currently pursuing her doctorate in physical therapy, also from Maryville University.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in health science from Maryville University. Mark is currently pursuing his doctorate in physical therapy, also from Maryville University.

The couple, who got engaged in Rome in May of 2019, married on August 8, 2020.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

