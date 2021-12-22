Just Married! Chrystal White & Gregory Cummings Jr.

Chrystal Maria White, daughter of Debra and Thomas Reece of St. Louis, wed Gregory Kirk Cummings Jr., son of John and Mary Allen of Louisville, in mid-July at The Christy of St. Louis in a ceremony officiated by Reverend Calvin Myers. DJ Sam provided music at a reception that followed.
Naomi Wigfall-Holt served as matron of honor, and Zackery Jenkins served as best man. Precious Jenkins and Ashley McQuilling served as bridesmaids; Chelsea as flower girl; Joevon Cummings as ring bearer; and Anthony Woods as groomsman. Paul Wigfall, Cashona Hughes and Glen Tayler served as ushers.
The bride is a pharmacy manager at Cleveland NJROTC Academy, and the groom is a restaurant assistant manager for Sumner High School. The newlyweds reside in Louisville.