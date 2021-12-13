Just Married! Cindy Burke & Jason McGuire

Cynthia (Cindy) Marie, daughter of the late Suzan and William Burke, married Jason Paul, son of Jeff and Jeanie Tennant of Orlando, and Geoff and Lisa McGuire of Vermont.

The bride graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University, and earned her master’s degree at Webster University. She is a director of value creation at UnitedHealthcare.

The groom graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. He is employed at McGuire Marketing, a luxury real estate development marketing company.

Cindy and Jason married in June at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, in a ceremony officiated by Fr. Eric Scanlan. The reception was held at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Kimberly Burke and Nicole Radil served as maid and matron of honor, respectively, and Rich Zucker served as best man. Julie Moellering, Gretchen Pettet and Melody McFadin served as bridesmaids, and Bridget Yoshida served as a junior bridesmaid. Matt McGuire, Brian Forman, Mannie Francis and Darren Censullo served as groomsmen. Chris Burke and Brendan Yoshida served as ushers.

The newlyweds, who reside in Siesta Key, Florida, honeymooned in St. Lucia.

St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.