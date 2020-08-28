Elena Joyce-Hayes and David Bui were married in April in a private backyard ceremony. Minister Kris Nelson officiated and Heidi Hammumara of St. Louis served as maid of honor. The couple has planned a reception for September to celebrate with loved ones.
Elena is the daughter of Gary Hayes and Dee Joyce-Hayes of Lexington, Virginia. A graduate of Hickey College, the bride works as a bartender. David is the son of Phu and Ha Bui of St. Louis. The groom graduated from Ranken Technical College and is a mechanic. The newlyweds reside in St. Louis.