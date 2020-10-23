 Skip to main content
Just Married! Erica McGill & Corey Abbott
Erica Dawn, daughter of Catherine and Michael Critser of Bonneau, South Carolina, recently married Corey, son of Linda Abbott of O’Fallon, Illinois. Daniel Ingram officiated the October 10 wedding, which took place in Forest Park, followed by a reception at Lewis & Clark’s American Restaurant in St. Charles.

Erica McGill & Corey Abbott.jpeg

The bride graduated from West Carrol Jr./Sr. High School in Atwood, Tennessee. She earned her associate of applied science in information systems management from the Community College of the Air Force. Erica currently works as an infrastructure engagement manager at Bayer in Creve Coeur.

The groom graduated from Belleville West High School. He earned his associate of applied science in information technology computer networking systems from ITT Technical Institute in St. Louis. Corey is the IT manager at Hunter Engineering Company in Bridgeton.

The couple chose to elope, due to restrictions caused by the public health crisis. Their children were present, including Kylee McGill, Kelsey McGill, Haidyn McGill and Westyn Abbott, all of O'Fallon, Illinois. Erica and Corey plan to host a wedding and reception in November of 2021 to celebrate with family, friends and the wedding party.

