Just Married! Erin Klein & Megan Von Borstel

Erin, daughter of Kathleen and Michael Klein of Park Ridge, Illinois, wed Megan, daughter of Eileen and Robert Von Borstel of Orland Park, Illinois, in late June.

Erin graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 2013, and earned her medical degree from Washington University in 2019. The bride is a pediatrics resident at The Northwestern Children’s Practice at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Megan graduated cum laude from Saint Louis University in 2016, and from Washington University School of Law in 2019. The bride is a privacy and technology associate at Perkins Coie in Chicago, where she has developed a pro bono LGBT asylum practice.

The ceremony, which took place at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum in Milwaukee, was officiated by Elizabeth Blackwell of St. Louis. The reception was held at Onesto Italian, also in Milwaukee, with Kaleen Dolan of The Redhead Piano Bar providing music.

Patty Lu, Lily Chen, Kelly King and Jessica Imlay served as honor attendants. Allison Von Borstel, Anna Fagin, Lisa Hinrichs and Tyler Klein also served as members of the bridal party.

The newlyweds, whose last name is now Von Klein – a combination of their individual last names, reside in Chicago.

