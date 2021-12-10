 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just Married! Erin Klein & Megan Von Borstel
0 comments

Just Married! Erin Klein & Megan Von Borstel

Megan and Erin Von Klein photo by Reminisce Studio.jpg

Megan and Erin Von Klein photo by Reminisce Studio

Erin, daughter of Kathleen and Michael Klein of Park Ridge, Illinois, wed Megan, daughter of Eileen and Robert Von Borstel of Orland Park, Illinois, in late June.

Erin graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 2013, and earned her medical degree from Washington University in 2019. The bride is a pediatrics resident at The Northwestern Children’s Practice at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Megan graduated cum laude from Saint Louis University in 2016, and from Washington University School of Law in 2019. The bride is a privacy and technology associate at Perkins Coie in Chicago, where she has developed a pro bono LGBT asylum practice.

The ceremony, which took place at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum in Milwaukee, was officiated by Elizabeth Blackwell of St. Louis. The reception was held at Onesto Italian, also in Milwaukee, with Kaleen Dolan of The Redhead Piano Bar providing music.

Patty Lu, Lily Chen, Kelly King and Jessica Imlay served as honor attendants. Allison Von Borstel, Anna Fagin, Lisa Hinrichs and Tyler Klein also served as members of the bridal party.

The newlyweds, whose last name is now Von Klein – a combination of their individual last names, reside in Chicago.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News