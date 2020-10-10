 Skip to main content
Just Married! Jack Proctor & Diane Leeper
Jack Kevin, son of Rosalinda Hernaez Proctor of Lawrence, Kansas, and the late Gordon Proctor, married Diane Elizabeth Leeper, daughter of Kathleen Crocker of O’Fallon and Tracy Crocker of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 10, 2020. Justice of the Peace Ashley Elder officiated the ceremony, which took place at the Truetken Family Garden in Florissant with a reception following.

The groom, a graduate of the University of Kansas, is sous chef at Meadowlark Estates Gracious Retirement Living and Hawthorn Senior Living. The bride is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Serving as bridesmaids were Nicole Robinson, Nina Hoffmann, Courtney Moser, bridesman Matthew Kroeger, Jillian Fitzmorris and Chelsea Elder. Serving as groomsmen were James Ahtone, William Soper, Alix Osborn, Russell Jones and Brandon Poe. Humbo Proctor served as usher.

The couple resides in Kansas City.

