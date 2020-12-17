Just Married! Jamie Faucheux & Daniel Ehrett

On November 13, 2020, Jamie Elizabeth, daughter of Cliff and Mary Beth Faucheux, wed Daniel Steven, son of Steve and Lori Ehrett, at Piazza Messina in Cottleville, with Larry Colemire officiating. Allegro Entertainment provided music for the celebratory occasion.

The bride graduated from St. Charles West High School, and continued her education at Lindenwood University, where she studied public health. Sherry Faucheux served as Jamie’s maid of honor.

The groom graduated from Parkway South High School, and continued his education at Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he studied chemical engineering. Mitch Woodside served as Daniel’s best man.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Orlando and currently reside in St. Charles.

