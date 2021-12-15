Just Married! Katrina Hinton & Abel Lakew

Pastor Anthony and Tracy Hinton of St. Louis County are pleased to announce the wedding of their daughter, Katrina Marnice, to Abel Lakew, son of Haiku and Meselu Lakew of Canada, in early June of 2021.
The bride graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is an emergency room supervisor at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Florida and currently reside in St. Louis.
Amanda Dahl
Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.
