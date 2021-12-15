 Skip to main content
Just Married! Katrina Hinton & Abel Lakew
Abel Lakew & Katrina Hinton photo by Tiffany

Pastor Anthony and Tracy Hinton of St. Louis County are pleased to announce the wedding of their daughter, Katrina Marnice, to Abel Lakew, son of Haiku and Meselu Lakew of Canada, in early June of 2021.

The bride graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is an emergency room supervisor at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Florida and currently reside in St. Louis.

