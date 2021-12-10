Just Married! Kevin Smith & Cindy Gibano

Anthony and Elizabeth Gibano of St. Louis are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Cindy, to Kevin, son of Cindy Gambino and the late Robert Smith.

The bride-to-be earned her medical degree from Long School of Medicine in San Antonio, and is a physician at Texas Medical Center in Houston.

The future groom earned his MBA from New York University, and is a self-employed rancher.

The couple, who currently resides in Dickinson, Texas, tied the knot in June of 2021.

