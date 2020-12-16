Just Married! Meredith McGhee & Logan Fitch

Meredith Leigh, daughter of Stuart and Donna McGhee of Wildwood, married Logan Kenny, son of Gary and Mary Fitch of Rocheport, on June 27, 2020. Luke Neal officiated the ceremony, which took place at The Inns at St. Alban with a reception following. John Winkler provided music.

The bride earned her Juris Doctor at the University of Missouri School of Law in Columbia. Meredith is a tax associate at PwC.

Hannah Chopanian of St. Louis served as her maid of honor. Bridesmaids included: Danielle Biernacki of Columbus, Ohio; Grace Kiely of St. Louis; Kendall Fitzpatrick of Chicago; Catherine Hawn of Chicago; and Laney Daniels of Ellicott City, Maryland, as junior bridesmaid. Robin Shryock and Mary Shryock of Columbia served as flower girls.

The groom earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Logan is a project manager at NorthPort Development.

David Nittler of St. Louis served as best man. Groomsmen included: Tyler Jaegers of Orlando; Colby Fitch of Columbia; Ian Fitch of Columbia; and Paul McGhee of Milwaukee. Ushers included: Cole Daniels of Ellicott City, Maryland; Andrew Stein of Chesterfield; Benny Shryock of Columbia; and Grant Shryock of Columbia. “Goose” Fitch served as ringbearer.

The couple honeymooned in Key West and currently resides in St. Louis.

