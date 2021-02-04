 Skip to main content
Just Married! Rebecca Poehl & Blaine Carlos
Courtesy of the Poehl family

G. William Poehl III and Sandra Michelle Poehl of Imperial are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca Lyn, to Blaine Carlos. The wedding took place on February 27 in the early evening at Seed Mill Barn, located in Monroe, North Carolina. The couple resides in North Carolina.

