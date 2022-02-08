Just Married! Victoria Trout & Rocco Guanci

Parents Bernadette and Lou Trout of Oakville, and Sue and Mark Guanci of Bartlett, Illinois, are pleased to announce the marriage of Victoria Marie Trout and Rocco Mark Guanci.
The couple were married in late April of 2021 by Father Peter Fonseca at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, with a reception following at the Crystal Ballroom in the Marriott St. Louis Grand.
The bride is a customer representative at S&D Products, The Hinge & Laser Specialist in Bartlett, Illinois, where the groom is also a project manager.
Heather Reed of Oakville and Veronica Trout of Destin, Florida, served as matrons of honor. Amanda Trout, Gina Irwin, Emily Klingemann, Hanna Yates, Megan Paule, Jessica Sack, Lauren Drury and Audrey Novelly served as bridesmaids, and Vail Trout was the flower girl.
Joseph Guanci of Bartlett, Illinois, served as best man. Hayden Trout, Lou Trout, Jeff Irwin, Jason Reed, Ben Swartz, Jack Ismail, Nick Yahl, Alex Wilke and Alex Clerc served as groomsmen. Keegan Reed, Lincoln Trout and Langston Swartz served as ring bearers, and Andrew Klingemann and George Ismail were ushers.
