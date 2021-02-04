Bridal party boutique: Tips for achieving perfect photo-ready makeup

The Big Day is sponsored by Kenrick's Meats & Catering in St. Louis, Missouri.
Even if your bride squad isn’t getting their makeup professionally done, the ladies in your life still deserve to feel beautiful and photo-ready as they stand by your side for your special day.
We spoke with Emily Miller Hair & Makeup’s team about easy tips to elevate everyday makeup for the occasion.
“Keeping a light hand is important to maintaining a fresh, natural look,” says Chelsea Chapman, a makeup artist at Emily Miller Hair & Makeup. “You can always add more of anything if you need. Multiple light layers is key.”
Chapman recommends using highlight in the inner corner of the eye to brighten the face and make the eyes pop. Add a natural glossy lip that is sure to accentuate the look while not stealing the show of the eye.
When applying eyeshadow or a full face of makeup in general, Chapman says primer is an especially important product.
“Stay away from concealers as eyeshadow primer because they will crease,” Chapman says. “Use face primers that will counteract any skin problems and promote longevity. For example, if you have oily skin, use a mattifying primer, and if you have dry skin, use a hydrating primer.”
Chapman says a darker, yet neutral lip still keeps the face natural, yet glamorous. Lip products are an important product to have on-hand not only during application but also for the duration of the day. A setting spray is also never a bad idea to help make makeup last for hours.
“Lip products are a must-have for touch-ups throughout the day,” Chapman says. “Liquid lipsticks will last all day but can be drying, so I tend to go for a semi-matte lipstick or a gloss.”
Regardless of whether you are going classic with bold pops of color or keeping a more natural look, Chapman notes to remember that practice makes perfect. So open the Champagne at your next girls’ night, and try out a few of these easy techniques ahead of time to develop a plan for flawless, wedding-day makeup that wows.