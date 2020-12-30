Coming soon: The Big Day video series starting Jan. 7

The Big Day is sponsored by Kenrick's Meats & Catering in St. Louis, Missouri.
Planning the perfect wedding requires skill, organization, a few lucky charms, some magic and a village of great friends to help you pull it off. Enter The Big Day video series – your friendly resource designed to help you create your fairytale day.
To kick off the six-part series, we’ll start with the main event – the dress, obviously. Bridal shop experts will reveal the hottest trends in wedding dresses this year and explain what to ask for on your monumental shopping trip to look chic and in-style for every photo op.
The following week, tune in for tasty tips on arguably the best part of wedding planning – the cake. A winner of TLC’s "Next Great Baker" will show viewers the three mouthwatering, gorgeous cake designs brides are loving right now and explain which trend pairs best with which type of wedding.
Next up, we’ll visit our bridal shop experts again, where their stylists will zero in on the show-stopping details that will make your wedding ensemble truly special – from buttons to beading to lace to silhouette features and more.
For our fourth video, we’ll turn our gaze to something that is top-of-mind for many brides – literally. Get inspired by their review of the hair accessory trends to note this year – after all, why should the dress get all the attention?
And even though this technically is your day, you can’t forget your girls – the ones who have always been by your side in life and in love. For our final two installments of this series, we’ll introduce you to the “Bridal Party Boutique,” where fabulous bridal beauty specialists will share DIY makeup and hair tips and tricks with your bridesmaids, so they can feel beautiful and camera-ready from the ceremony to the reception to the sparkler-lined send-off.
No matter what kind of celebration you’re dreaming of, let "The Big Day" video series keep you inspired and on-trend as you plan the best day of your life. Stay tuned for the launch on January 7!