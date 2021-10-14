3 Engagement Ring Trends to Know in 2022

Today’s trending styles for engagement rings center on uniqueness. Modern brides are choosing to set aside tradition and embrace individual style with their own singular ring design.
“People love all of our old diamonds, our antique rocks, turn-of-the-century stones,” Julie Ettinger of Ladue jeweler YLANG YLANG says. “You fall in love with the beauty. It doesn’t matter if they are yellow or brown or white [or] rose-cut. It’s the sustainability; it’s the antique look.”
This new appreciation for old-world treasures and nontraditional orbs is evidenced in celebrities’ proposal pics (think Emma Stone’s delicate pearl ring or Katy Perry’s ruby ring).
Ettinger suggests the appeal is in creating “a piece of art, [one that is] not mass-produced.” She adds that vintage treasures offer a distinctiveness because they are “cut by the eye of the cutter – oneperson … cut the diamond by candlelight. That speaks to every generation.”
From antique to alternative, here are three tips for designing your dream ring:
Move over, diamonds. Girls have a new best friend!
“Younger generations are not afraid to use color to express themselves,” says Ettinger, who believes the next best rock, after a diamond, is the sapphire, which can come in almost any enviable shade.
“If you’re going to use color, make sure it’s a hard stone,” she stresses, as this will be your daily ring. “Sapphire is a No. 9 out of 10 [on the Mohs scale, used to denote the hardness of minerals]. Diamond is the hardest.”
Designer Jennifer Dawes is crafting custom bridal for YLANG YLANG and sourcing salt-and-pepper diamonds with recycled gold, which allows clients to purchase bigger stones at a lower price-point.
“They have an old-world shape to them – definitely alternative,” Ettinger describes.
A fresh take on a true classic.
Single Stone is the leading jewelry maker at YLANG YLANG for heirloom treasures. Corina Madilian, top designer in the company, is coming to the shop from Dec. 9 to 11, and Ettinger encourages guests to RSVP to this big style event to create their own dazzling designs.
As for which color is most loved after the traditional white diamond, blue takes the crown, as seen in Duchess Kate Middleton’s ring, the iconic band previously worn by Princess Diana.
“Our top designer for colored stones is Erica Courtney,” Ettinger says. “She is a gem hunter. She literally goes into the mine and [sources] the most unusual stones. She’s all about color for engagements. There are so many rare beauties that you can use as your engagement ring.”
We meet again.
Fashion is cyclical, so not surprisingly, some trends are resurfacing.
“We’re seeing a resurgence of the ’80s shapes, mostly marquise and maybe pear,” Ettinger notes. “Less cushion. We’re doing a lotof oval. It’s bringing back yesteryear, with this crazy twist.”
The best way to rock a nontraditional rock remains in choosing a shape, color and style that speak to your soul. Design the piece you can picture keeping you company all the days of your life.
Ettinger adds: “Our focus is less bridal, but the best bridal. We want people to wear their jewelry. Love your jewelry, restyle your jewelry. It tells a story.”
