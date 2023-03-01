Between when you’ve said “yes” to the wedding proposal and the day you get married comes the challenge of planning your dream celebration. And toughest of all? Making that master guest list.
Fortunately, we spoke with wedding coordinator Cecelia Heslin of St. Louis’ Celebrate by Cece to determine all the pro tips you’ll need to figure out who to invite to your big day, who to cut – and how to decide.
Budget rules all.
“Your budget and guest list go hand in hand,” Heslin says. “The easiest way to still plan a beautiful, wonderful day is to reduce your guest count to an appropriate number that fits your budget.”
As the limit of your funds will dictate which venue you choose, so will the venue’s size dictate how many guests you can invite.
“In St. Louis, the average cost is $200 to $400 per person,” she says. “Figure out your max amount of guests [that you can afford to] have [to] determine who can be on that list.”
People are also reading…
Reevaluate relationships.
Heslin recommends first adding immediate family to your guest list, as “it’s an important day to them too,” she says. Then, add in extended family and friends based on whose known you the longest or whom you still see with frequency.
Heslin suggests evaluating who makes the cut by asking yourselves: “Are these people super important on a personal level to you? Or are you inviting them because you feel obligated?”
She discourages sending obligatory invites, with one exception.
“Some … parents supply a lot of the funds,” Heslin adds. “[In these cases, couples] need to talk to their parents and allow them to invite some of the people who are important to the parents.”
Prioritize what you want most – and what’s less important for you – to celebrate.
A name or two on the guest list might spark a difference of opinion between you and your significant other.
“Every couple’s relationship is unique, the dynamic a bit different,” Heslin recognizes. “It comes down to compromise, [and] also maybe a ‘choose your battle’ thing. [For] my husband and me … , our venue was limited on size. If we hadn’t spoken to someone in over a year, they had to be cut.”
She also reminds that “a larger guest list is going to eat up a lot more fun,” adding to not “sacrifice your day to invite a lot of people. Bite the bullet and invite a select few, so that you can have the things you really want on your wedding day.”
If you want that live band, then make it happen. After all, these are your memories to make!
Put yourselves first.
It’s a rarity to have everyone you could possibly want present for your wedding day. So if someone approaches, wondering if their invite got lost in the mail, keep calm.
“It’s always going to be uncomfortable,” Heslin says. “At the end of the day, if [someone is] that upset about [not being invited], you probably weren’t close enough for them to be at the wedding anyway. Especially since the pandemic, a lot of people have become more understanding about not being invited.
“Ultimately, the wedding day is about you and your happiness.”
Celebrate by Cece, celebratebycece.com, 314-441-5562