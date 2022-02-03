8 Romantic, Unique Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in St. Louis

You’ve been working hard to plan the wedding of your dreams. Take a night off to celebrate your love story in the style that best suits you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Whether staying in or going out, fun-seekers and romantics at heart can all find something on this list of classic and inventive date ideas.
For those who love being wined and dined …
Get swept away by Saint Louis Ballet’s “Old Loves | New Loves,” which debuts at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on Valentine’s Day weekend. Starting at $25, 1 Touhill Circle, metrotix.com, stlouisballet.org/oldlovesnewloves
Revel in a four-course dinner and an opera performance at Dominic’s Restaurant on The Hill as you are serenaded by Winter Opera Saint Louis artists. $80, 5101 Wilson Ave., winteroperastl.org
For those who dread Valentine’s sappiness …
Get your heart racing for a night of throwing axes and racing go-karts at Amp Up Action Park. $85, 13901 Manchester Road, ampupactionpark.com/ourevents
We dare you to come up with a more wickedly entertaining way to celebrate than enjoying dinner theater at the reportedly haunted historic Lemp Mansion. “Bullets in the Bathtub,” $56 including gratuity, 3322 DeMenil Place, lempmansion.com/contact.htm
For those looking for a romantic night in …
Create together at home when you book a Virtual Valentine’s Charcuterie Workshop with Charcu in the Lou, which includes kits that feature locally sourced ingredients, one bottle of red wine and a disposable heart-shaped board, plus a Zoom instructional course. $165, with a Bloomin’ Buckets floral arrangement available for an additional $60, charcuinthelou.com
Enjoy dinner and a show at home, thanks to Cyrano’s Café in Webster Groves, which is offering a three-course, take-home dinner and a virtual concert by local jazz and pop singer Erin Bode. Starting at $120 per couple, 603 E. Lockwood Ave., cyranos.com/vday
For the unconventional couple …
Party in the streets – pantsless – while supporting a good cause, at the 2022 Cupid’s Undie Run on Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Funds benefit the search for a cure for neurofibromatosis. $40 per person, 60 Clark Ave., cupids.org/cupids-undie-run
You and your partner will love getting down to Blackstreet, Ja Rule, Keyshia Cole, Dave Hollister, Brownstone, Donell Jones and Silk at the Valentine’s Music Fest at the Enterprise Center on Friday, Feb. 11. This event requires proof of a negative coronaviral test or COVID-19 vaccination. Starting at $56, 1401 Clark Ave., ticketmaster.com