A St. Louis Metro Area Elopement Expert Shares Four Steps for Getting Away While Getting Together

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has caused couples across the country to switch their big days for something on a smaller, scale and because of that trend, elopements have surged in popularity.
“Elopements aren’t ‘runaway brides’ anymore,” says Christie Steimel, owner of Marry Me Cottage in O’Fallon, Missouri. “They are people who literally plan. So not only at the cottage do we get clients that book a year out that is literally going to be the two of them, it’s all over. Everybody is searching for elopement destinations now.”
But you may be wondering what the steps toward elopement even are. Thankfully Steimel, an elopement expert, happily shares some simple steps to schedule such a ceremony.
1. Create a guest count.
“I would highly recommend you know what your guest count it going to be,” says Steimel. “We get people who come in just the two of them, and then we get people who have 15.”
That, specific to Marry Me Cottage, changes the ceremony slightly, from the Just Married option, which allows for two witnesses and a 20-minute ceremony, to the Modern Elopement, which allows up to 15 guests and up to an hour.
2. Find (and secure) your venue.
“It’s not always easy finding a venue that will accommodate a smaller wedding,” says Steimel. “Most of the venues are large, and they want to capitalize on the space they have, which only makes sense.”
However, it’s this step that also then allows you to move forward with planning other potential vendors like, say, a photographer to capture your special ceremony.
Note, though, this important request at Marry Me Cottage: a two-day notice.
“We just need to make sure that our schedule is clear and everything,” says Steimel. “We do get couples who call in and say, ‘Hey, do you have anything? We need to get married within the next week.’ And, yes, we can accommodate that.”
Especially because Marry Me Cottage performs ceremonies seven days a week and can accommodate multiple ceremonies within a single day.
3. Secure your license.
“They still need to obtain a marriage license within the state of Missouri for the day of the wedding,” says Steimel.
However, Steimel says the state has made this step simple thanks to a same-day turnaround.
4. Tie the knot.
“Basically, it’s a short-and-sweet ceremony,” says Steimel. “We fill out the marriage license and then assist them with taking some photos.”
And although Steimel is ordained to perform the ceremonies, she does say couples are allowed to bring another officiant if they wish.
Marry Me Cottage, 9036 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O’Fallon, Missouri, 636-734-6077, marrymecottage.com