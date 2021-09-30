Creating the Ultimate Fall Engagement Photo Shoot in the St. Louis Metro Area

With warm hues, brilliant colors, and flattering clothing options, autumn is the ultimate backdrop for romantic engagement photos. Local wedding photographer Sally Grieshaber of Sally Grieshaber Photography shares her tips for capturing this momentous moment in the metro area during the most magical season.
“I always want to capture the raw emotion and candids of the shoot,” says Grieshaber, who takes a photojournalistic approach with her subjects. “Rather than giving stiff poses, I will give you actions or prompts to capture some great photographs of laughter and romance.”
Grieshaber says it’s all about the timing, and when you book your dreamy fall photo sesh is crucial.
“With fall being such a popular time to get photos with the changing leaves, available dates disappear insanely quickly,” Grieshaber warns. “I suggest reaching out at least three months in advance of the season you would like your session in.”
The next decision is where to set the scene. Grieshaber recommends a few tried-and-true favorites for surefire magic.
“Forest Park has incredibly vibrant fall trees that pair well with the architecture around the park,” she says. “August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area also has great fall colors, along with large, empty fields and pine trees that make you feel like you are in the mountains.”
Her all-time favorite spot, though, is Lafayette Park. “The whole park is surrounded by beautiful fall colors,” she says. “Even the sidewalks along the street are lined with gorgeous-colored trees.”
Next, Grieshaber recommends determining your wardrobe, which can enhance the elements you aim to capture in your autumnal engagement photo shoot.
“I always recommend my clients wear earth tones,” Grieshaber explains. “It is a common misconception that matching the scenery will make you blend in. In fact, it is the best thing you can do!”
Think burnt orange or rust red to match vibrant leaves, she suggests, or opt for the ever-reliable creams and tans to complement your ideal aesthetic. Further, fall proves the perfect season for layering elements, such as chunky knits, flowing skirts and dresses, denim jackets and looks completed with a hat.
“Adding a theme to your engagement session is one of the best ways to make your photographs pop,” Grieshaber adds. Halloween-inspired shoots are a go-to for fall, she gives as an example, or “pick up food, such as a pizza, and have a picnic. It is a simple touch [that] elevates the session.”
The key to capturing an enchanted moment is all in how you approach your session, Grieshaber concludes.
“Think of the session as a date, rather than worrying about how you look on camera,” she advises. “If you are able to relax and have fun, you will not be disappointed with the outcome! Anyone can look phenomenal on camera.”