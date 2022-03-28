Former Olympian Colleen Quigley Announces Engagement to Kevin Conroy

“It’s definitely been a wild ride,” former Olympian and lululemon brand ambassador Colleen Quigley says of her 12-plus-year relationship with her high school sweetheart, Kevin Conroy. The two first met in St. Louis, then lived apart on different coasts for nine years before moving in together. Now, with a ring on her finger, Quigley looks forward to planning the couple’s next exciting chapter.
The Nerinx Hall alumna met Conroy, as a junior, when he was a senior at St. Louis University High. Post-graduation, Conroy went to Fordham University in New York City, and Quigley headed to Tallahassee to run for Florida State University.
“Tallahassee is, bless its little heart, hard to get to,” the athlete describes of the multistop commute from New York to Florida. “I never had an offseason, except for summer. Kevin would fly from New York every six weeks or so, [and] I would go up to spend the whole summer with him.”
In 2016, Quigley headed as an Olympian athlete to Rio de Janeiro, where she placed eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. “Both my parents and my older brother, all are runners and had the goal of going to the Olympic trials [for which] you have to qualify,” she says. “For me to make the trials and then the team, it was a family affair. Going to Rio and representing Team USA – I’m hoping to do so again. Everything I experienced was with fresh eyes, filled with wonder and appreciation.”
Career pursuits further separated the two by distance when Quigley joined a professional running group in Portland, Oregon, after graduation. Conroy moved to the same time zone, though, after joining a startup in San Francisco and later moving to Los Angeles. It was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that finally reunited the two under the same roof.
“When COVID hit, Kevin came to Portland – with his 70-pound Burmese Mountain Dog,” Quigley says. “I was living in a 550-square-foot studio. He had started a business and was running the company from our [all-purposes] living room. I was on Instagram, doing IG Live workouts. So we survived. And? We loved living together!”
While on a trip in New York City, Conroy surprised Quigley by proposing they marry as they walked through Central Park. Waiting for the newly engaged couple at Tavern on the Green was a 2009 Pierre Péters bottle – “our favorite Champagne,” Quigley says – which Conroy had dropped off earlier in the day.
The third roommate, the aforementioned canine, Pie, fit right into the couple’s dynamic, aptly named for the place where Quigley and Conroy enjoyed their first date, Pi Pizzeria. The couple even hopes to bring their furry companion along on their wedding day – a task that may prove challenging.
“We love traveling – we love wine,” Quigley says. “So we are thinking we’ll get married in France or Italy … or somewhere like Serbia or Croatia.” With loved ones all across the country, this seems the best opportunity to unite everyone for a momentous occasion and a vacation to remember, Quigley adds.
The couple, who still share an apartment in Los Angeles, recently acquired a second residence, their first house, in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Quigley can focus on altitude training.
“Kevin and I had these separate-but-together lives for many years,” Quigley says. “The wedding [will] be a celebration of where [our] relationship is and going forward.”