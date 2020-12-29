How to Announce Your Engagement: Advice From St. Louis Etiquette Experts

So your new year includes a new engagement, and you’re anxious to share the big news. But before you post the proposal all over social media, local etiquette experts Maria Everding of The Etiquette Institute and Sarah Broyles of Etiquette Saint Louis weigh in on how to properly announce, “She said, ‘Yes!’” to the world – even amid a pandemic.
Family First
Everding says the parents of the bride and groom should be told first, then the rest of the families, bridal party and friends. “After the parents, there’s really no particular order,” she says. Broyles adds: “After loved ones are told, it is appropriate to start posting on social media, sending announcements and planning engagement celebrations.”
Coronavirus Considerations
Broyles says the engaged couple should be realistic about what their special day will look like, noting: “It’s OK to keep it small. The invitation should include people that are special to you, especially during COVID-19. It would be a great idea to have a backup plan in place, and always look for ways to make your guests feel comfortable! This could be smaller tables, masks, outdoor accommodations and virtual connections.”
Official Announcements
In addition to social media engagement posts, couples including their engagement announcement in print and online editions of newspapers should send a photo of the couple rather than just the bride, Everding says, adding: “Newspapers may have deadlines and forms to fill out, so as soon as possible, the newspaper should be contacted.”
To submit your engagement announcement to St. Louis Best Bridal, click here.
Engaging Invitations
Everding says that “a cute engagement party invitation is to send it with confetti in the envelope,” also noting: “It’s so important for the recipients to reply. I don’t ever use RSVP because some people don’t have a clue what it means. I use: ‘Please reply.’ Avoid ‘Regrets only.’ That says, ‘Don’t bother me unless you can’t come.’”
Gracious Notes
As for the engagement gift and post-party thank-you notes, Everding says: “The fewer thank-you notes someone writes, the less opportunity they will have to write them. A bride-to-be does not use a fold-over note with ‘Mr. & Mrs.’ until they are married. For a woman who retains her maiden name, she is Ms., not Mrs.”
Treasuring Traditions
From the engagement announcement to the wedding planning process, Broyles says above all, communication with family is important, adding: “Make sure everyone feels involved, [and] respect family traditions.”
The Etiquette Institute, 314-965-1261, theetiquetteinstitute.com
Etiquette Saint Louis, 100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy., Suite 200, Chesterfield, 314-799-9933, etiquettesaintlouis.com
How to Announce Your Engagement: Advice From St. Louis Etiquette Experts
By Brittany Nay
So your new year includes a new engagement, and you’re anxious to share the big news. But before you post the proposal all over social media, local etiquette experts Maria Everding of The Etiquette Institute and Sarah Broyles of Etiquette Saint Louis weigh in on how to properly announce, “She said, ‘Yes!’” to the world – even amid a pandemic.
§ Family First. Everding says the parents of the bride and groom should be told first, then the rest of the families, bridal party and friends. “After the parents, there’s really no particular order,” she says. Broyles adds: “After loved ones are told, it is appropriate to start posting on social media, sending announcements and planning engagement celebrations.”
§ Coronavirus Considerations. Broyles says the engaged couple should be realistic about what their special day will look like, noting: “It’s OK to keep it small. The invitation should include people that are special to you, especially during COVID-19. It would be a great idea to have a backup plan in place, and always look for ways to make your guests feel comfortable! This could be smaller tables, masks, outdoor accommodations and virtual connections.”
§ Official Announcements. In addition to social media engagement posts, couples including their engagement announcement in print and online editions of newspapers should send a photo of the couple rather than just the bride, Everding says, adding: “Newspapers may have deadlines and forms to fill out, so as soon as possible, the newspaper should be contacted.”
§ Engaging Invitations. Everding says that “a cute engagement party invitation is to send it with confetti in the envelope,” also noting: “It’s so important for the recipients to reply. I don’t ever use RSVP because some people don’t have a clue what it means. I use: ‘Please reply.’ Avoid ‘Regrets only.’ That says, ‘Don’t bother me unless you can’t come.’”
§ Gracious Notes. As for the engagement gift and post-party thank-you notes, Everding says: “The fewer thank-you notes someone writes, the less opportunity they will have to write them. A bride-to-be does not use a fold-over note with ‘Mr. & Mrs.’ until they are married. For a woman who retains her maiden name, she is Ms., not Mrs.”
§ Treasuring Traditions. From the engagement announcement to the wedding planning process, Broyles says above all, communication with family is important, adding: “Make sure everyone feels involved, [and] respect family traditions.”
The Etiquette Institute, 314-965-1261, theetiquetteinstitute.com
Etiquette Saint Louis, 100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy., Suite 200, Chesterfield, 314-799-9933, etiquettesaintlouis.com