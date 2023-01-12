Iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co. partners with luxury St. Louis hotel to offer proposal package with fireworks under the Gateway Arch

Ready for “forever” with your significant other, yet still need of a ring and a place to pop the question? Located downtown, the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is partnering with illustrious jeweler Tiffany & Co. to offer an exclusive, enchanting scenario for your proposal.
“This is a really spectacular experience,” says Kristen Swidrak, director of catering and conference services at Four Seasons. “You only get one chance at a wedding proposal, and so, as the saying goes, go big or go home!”
This limited-time package includes private access to the luxury hotel’s Sky Terrace, where a romantic table for two awaits you and yours. Arrive to find a bottle of Champagne chilling alongside two memento Tiffany & Co. crystal Champagne flutes. The ring, handpicked by you at an earlier date, will be on-site, ready for you to ask for your significant other’s hand in marriage. Then, the night sky will illuminate the Gateway Arch with a celebratory fireworks display.
“[The setting is] truly magical,” Swidrak says. “The entire city of St. Louis is at your feet. The Sky Terrace looks out at the Arch in one direction, the Mississippi River in another and the city skyline in another. There’s just nothing else like it, especially when timed perfectly for a beautiful sunset proposal.”
The proposal experience can be customized further, from choosing music and flowers to creating a custom menu to booking a stay in one of the hotel’s newly renovated guest rooms, all available at additional cost. The hotel can offer recommendations based on each couple’s preference and budget.
“Like the wedding itself, we would want the experience to be curated especially for the couple, and as personalized as possible,” Swidrak says. “Perhaps there was a dish they had on their first date that we could recreate for them, or a family recipe that we could tie in to make the night extra special.”
According to a press release, Tiffany & Co. will provide “fireworks for the finger.” Each couple will receive the jeweler’s signature consultation service to assist in choosing the perfect ring. If seeking privacy for this important selection, Tiffany & Co. at the Plaza Frontenac can open early or close late, per request. The ring, purchased direct through Tiffany & Co., will then be placed in that famous little blue box and hand-delivered to the Four Seasons on the day of the proposal.
Pricing for this exclusive experience starts at $4,100 and includes the romantic table set-up, with Champagne and flutes, on the Sky Terrace and a fireworks display.
“What could be more memorable than deciding to spend the rest of your lives together in a setting like this, and with a dazzling ring from legendary jeweler Tiffany & Co.?” Swidrak asks. “It is really like a dream come true. We hope that the couples come back and have their wedding reception with us too, so we can be a part of their engagement journey from beginning to end.”
Contact Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis’ events team at 314-881-5800 or submit a form online at fourseasons.com/stlouis to request this special proposal package.
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-5800, fourseasons.com/stlouis
Tiffany & Co. at Plaza Frontenac, 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd., No. 64, St. Louis, 314-692-2255, tiffany.com/jewelry-stores/st-louis-plaza-frontenac