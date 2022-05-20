Meet Meg & Craig: Married St. Louis Couple Offering Relationship Coaching

After navigating two decades together and raising five kids in what is the second marriage for both of them, Meg and Craig Smidt say they know what it takes to go the distance in relationships.
That’s why the St. Louis couple launched their relationship coaching company, Meg & Craig, in February. “Considering the past two years with the pandemic, life and relationships have been so challenging,” Meg Smidt notes. “We decided it was the perfect time to really help as many couples as possible.”
Meg & Craig’s services include coaching for individuals, couples and families. “Whether a couple is starting out or on their first, second or third marriage, we help with navigating relationships with kids, extended families and stepparents,” explains Meg Smidt, a Professional Christian Coaching and Counseling Academy-certified life and business coach of 11 years.
The couple is careful to note their company offers coaching – not counseling. “We do not deal with anyone having serious relationship issues that are more for marriage and family therapists,” Craig Smidt clarifies.
The common challenge for relationships is everyone’s busy lives, notes Craig Smidt, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has 30 years of sales and business executive coaching experience.
“There’s that adage to where you’re supposed to keep kids first in your marriage, but we’ve found that’s not true,” he explains. “You have to put your marriage first … because if that’s not right, the kids can’t be right.”
The business also offers premarital coaching, aiding engaged couples with in-law and family boundaries; communication, goals and priorities as a new couple; transitioning to shared income, assets and debts; having realistic expectations; navigating conflict; intimacy; and the art of compromise.
“We help to make sure they are best friends and on the same page before they start their lives together, so they can really start off their marriage with their best feet forward,” Meg Smidt says.
Additionally, Meg & Craig hold interactive workshops virtually or in person at their downtown St. Louis office. The first workshop, Thriving Through Intimacy, aimed to help participants enjoy the benefits of deeper intimacy in their relationships. “Communication was a big part of it … being intentional and making your partner be your priority,” Meg Smidt says.
The next workshop, set for 7 p.m. on June 23, will focus on maintaining the spark in your relationship. Those interested can sign up at megandcraig.com. “It will be about that feeling and thoughtfulness – like you have when you first start dating – and keeping that momentum going throughout the relationship,” Meg Smidt explains.
A misconception the couple addresses is that coaching is only for those who are having troubles or struggles. “We can help people just looking to get to the next level in their relationship or need to hit the refresh and get new ideas,” Craig Smidt explains. “We help them get on the same page, so they can make decisions as a team.”
Above all, Meg & Craig is judgment-free, Meg Smidt notes: “We don’t care about anything but helping couples be the best they can possibly be.”
Meg & Craig, 401 Pine St., Suite 215, St. Louis, megandcraig.com