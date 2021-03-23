Minding Your Mental Health While Planning a Pandemic-Era Wedding

More than a year into the public health crisis, couples are still coping with the ramifications of dramatically altering their original wedding plans. Best Bridal recently spoke with therapist, relationship coach and speaker Mika Ross about how to process unexpected changes as partners, whether those changes include moving your wedding date, minimizing the guest list or altogether cancelling the big day.
As a first step, she advises, acknowledge the level of your disappointment and find a relatable way to express that to your partner.
“A lot of people tend to miscommunicate about the degree to which something is not OK or is disappointing,” Ross says. “Be clear about the degree to which something is disappointing [by] putting it on a scale of 0 to 100, so that the other person understands what ‘disappointing’ means for you.”
A common challenge that couples face is having to share that displeasure with guests by informing them of any changes to the original event plans, which may or may not exclude them from in-person celebrating. Ross recommends loved ones, who desire to help the bride and/or groom in these unusual circumstances, need only lend an ear.
“Give [the couple] space to have a view on things and [to] talk out loud about it,” she says. “Sometimes, we tend to say something like, ‘Well, the good news is … ,’ [and] when we say something like that, it tends to shut other people down. They don’t have a place to process out loud.”
She adds: “Whether you’re a friend or a relative, just be a good listener and use those active listening skills. You’ll probably be 10 times more helpful.”
Despite the abnormal challenges engaged couples and newlyweds faced in 2020 and continuing into 2021, being able to weather a storm (in the shape of a coronaviral pandemic) bodes well for how you manage other difficulties in life as a team. Ross reminds couples, though, that learning how to effectively communicate is the biggest hurdle, one you can never work on too early in a relationship.
“We tend to think of marriage counseling and relationship counseling as crisis counseling,” she says. “People should seek out help in terms of couples counseling and premarital counseling before things get very bad. It can actually be preventative. Great weddings are far less important than a healthy marriage.”
