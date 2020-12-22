St. Louis Area Photographers Share Tips on Getting Camera-Ready

Your proposal, engagement and wedding are all life moments you’ll treasure forever and memories to be captured and preserved. Best Bridal chatted with three St. Louis photographers about how to feel confident when that camera lens turns on you.
Jordan Gresham was drawn to photography because of the unique ability it gave him to tell others’ stories. “I’m a huge fan of [a] clean look,” he says. “I want someone to look at my work and know that it will stand the test of time.”
Gresham tells couples to “not overthink” being in front of the camera. You might feel nervous, but try to allow your photographer to direct you – and trust that he or she will not misguide you on what looks best.
“[Couples] stress out because they think that they have to come up with the poses and overall direction,” Gresham says. “When I start to direct them and [encourage] them to let loose, they feel more comfortable and confident. Their natural vibrancy glows, making for the best photos to love and cherish.”
With a lifelong passion for photography, Theresa Kelly aims to highlight her subjects through images of “honest stories, with the style of luxury fashion magazines,” she says. Based in St. Louis, she has traveled the world to photograph luxury weddings, portraits and more.
The key, Kelly believes, to portraying the genuineness of a relationship lies in her subjects’ natural connection to one another. “When in doubt, turn to your partner,” she says. “No pose will replicate the authenticity of what it looks like to feel truly ‘in the moment’ with your love.”
Elise Dunn, a nighttime nurse and daytime photographer, launched her secondary career to celebrate connections between people.
“My aesthetic is emotional, thought-provoking and, most of all, creative,” Dunn shares. “I love to get people to create art, instead of a posed portrait. A large part of my style is showing relationships, celebrating what they have built with each other.”
Dunn advises coming to your photo session with a full stomach. “Many fights started because of ‘hangry’ couples,” she shares, adding that it doesn’t matter how put-together you look if the expressions on your faces are unpleasant due to not being well fed.
Dunn also recommends choosing a location that has personal significance to you both – or just somewhere that looks fun.
“A park is always nice, but an ice cream shop, a home shoot on your couch, sharing slices of pizza or running around an abandoned deck of a parking garage evokes personality and life,” she says. “A photo shoot is a great excuse to make it a date night [too]. You’re dressed up – go grab dinner and ice cream after a session!”
Dunn’s final tip might be the most important one.
“Pick a photographer that evokes happiness in your relationship,” she says, noting that developing a relationship with your photographer can be key. “Pick someone that prioritizes showing your relationship and not just a good photo.”
JKG Photography, jkg.photography
Lens by Lisi, elisedunnphotography@gmail.com, lensbylisi.com
Theresa Kelly Photography, hello@theresakellyphoto.com, theresakellyphoto.com