St. Louis-based counselors detail the questions engaged couples should be asking each other

Marriage extends well beyond your big day, which is why it’s important to set yourselves up for success. And it shouldn’t come as a shock that local therapists are saying communication is key.
“Marriage is about two people coming together and creating a partnership so they can have a shared future and ultimately achieve their dreams together,” says Jessica Rosenberg, co-owner and therapist at Open Arms Wellness. “It is impossible to create a shared future where both partners have a voice without discussing important topics on a regular basis.”
This is why Rosenberg recommends couples have a date night at least once a month to discuss the future and other important topics.
“These conversations can and should start prior to the wedding day,” Rosenberg says, “[but] here are a few key topics to go over before any couple gets married:
“What do you appreciate about your partner and relationship? This question really helps to set a positive tone of openness. …
“What are your goals and dreams individually and as a couple? Understanding what motivates your partner and how you can support each other is very important.
“What does commitment mean to you? Creating a partnership is about creating shared expectations for the partnership. This is a great time to make sure that you are on the same page.”
She also recommends discussing how you plan to resolve conflict as a couple.
“Having a plan to resolve conflict before things get heated will help when issues arise,” Rosenberg says. “Some people need time and space to calm down before resolving issues. Other people need to know that the issue will be resolved in a certain time frame. It is best to talk about which type of person you might be and have a compromise – that if time is given to calm down, then resolution can happen the same day or the next day.”
And when that first disagreement does come, Open Arms Wellness therapist Kevin Kidd recommends addressing the issues as calmly as possible.
“Focus on the issue rather than digging up unrelated grievances and other issues from the past,” Kidd says. “If you’re truly invested in making the relationship work, you need to understand that you’re losing some of your autonomy to develop your identity as a couple. You can’t focus on your own ego and worry about being right. The focus should be on resolving the issue and strengthening the relationship.”
Kidd says an honest approach is the best setup for success.
“Both individuals should be clear and truthful with one another so there are no surprises that could harm the marriage down the road,” Kidd says. “The best part of being married is that you have a partner who always wants to hear what you have to say, good or bad. A loving, committed spouse should want to be there to celebrate their partner’s successes and comfort them when they struggle.”
