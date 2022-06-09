St. Louis-Based Financial Experts Give Couples Insights on Sharing and Protecting Assets

Tying the knot is a time of excitement. It’s also the time to seriously plan for your financial future as a couple. Whether maintaining separate accounts or combining your assets, financial advisors Brooks Kickham, owner of Elite Financial Solutions, and Maurice (Mo) Schutte of Stifel | Simplify Wealth Group have tips on where to start and how to protect your individual or combined wealth.
What are the first steps to take if an engaged couple wishes to combine their accounts?
Have a basic conversation with each other about your philosophies around money, Kickham encourages. He recommends asking questions such as “What is it that is important about money to each of you?” and “Who will be responsible for paying bills?”
Kickham adds: “One of the smartest exercises is to sit down together and analyze current cash flows, and create a budget … There is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s a good idea to set up a joint account for purposes of paying shared expenses as soon as possible.”
The first step for investment accounts, Schutte explains, is to open a joint account and have existing holdings transferring into that account. “Some accounts, like IRAs and Roth IRAs, can only be owned by one person,” he says. “So the couple should consider updating their spouse as the beneficiary on those types of accounts.”
How can each half of a couple protect their assets?
“If the couple agrees on the ‘yours, mine, ours’ approach, accidentally commingling assets can happen easily,” Schutte says. “It is important they understand what is required to keep property separate. If keeping assets separate is important to them, I’d encourage them to enlist a lawyer to draft a prenuptial agreement and follow that legal guidance on how to handle their property.”
Kickham recommends that couples who decide to maintain separate accounts make that distinction ahead of the wedding date. “As the wedding approaches, it would be wise to generate a detailed inventory of assets and liabilities – and credit score – so that each person is fully aware of their financial condition,” he says.
How soon should a couple consider life insurance?
“This is really important and should occur in the time leading up to their marriage,” Schutte advises. “My view is that the primary use of life insurance is to replace lost income to provide for the survivor.”
Kickham concurs. “As a general rule, couples should enter the marriage carrying enough coverage to pay off their existing debt(s),” he says. “From there, the proper amount has to do with income replacement, and this need tends to increase if the couple is planning for children.”
When is the best time to craft a will?
“The couple is committing to a life together and will be counting on each other to handle their most sensitive and private matters,” Schutte says. “Planning for death or incapacity may not be enjoyable, but it is supremely important. Drafting a will should be handled as soon as possible.”
He adds: “There are other important documents that should be considered at the same time, such as a durable and health care power of attorney.”
Kickham stresses the importance of finding a financial advisor you both like and trust. “Interviewing advisors is a good first step to assure the person you’re choosing to work with is well-rounded and can assist you in all areas,” he says. “You need someone knowledgeable and experienced to offer a comprehensive financial plan that is suited to meet your individual needs, goals, dreams and objectives.”
