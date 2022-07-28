St. Louis-Based Photographers Share Inspiration for Unique Engagement Portraits

You’re ready to share the big news that you’re getting married (insert squeal)! An engagement photo session is a great way to document the milestone and share it with loved ones. But what should you and your significant other wear? What kind of aesthetic matches your love mood? And how do you narrow down a location for the most perfect engagement photo shoot to share with all your family, friends and social media followers?
St. Louis-based photographers Ajla Ahmetovic of Ajx Photography and Sarah Kellie of Sarah Kellie Photo + Film are providing a bit of inspiration from sessions they did recently with metro area couples.
Chicest in the City
Capturing photos in your favorite hidden spot of St. Louis or against the dramatic city skyline can serve as a nice contrast for the softer, sweeter images you and yours will likely create on your wedding day. As seen here, in Behka and Muhamed Suljić’s engagement session, a high-contrast environment can ensure the couple takes center stage in each snapshot.
Photographer Ahmetovic describes the mood board for this session as “modern wedding or ‘courthouse wedding’ vibes,” which the bride and groom mastered beautifully in a women’s suit from PrettyLittleThing and a men’s suit from Men’s Wearhouse. In later shots, Behka opted for chic bridal details, such as a veil and pearl-dotted gloves. Looking to mirror this magic? White Box Studio in downtown St. Louis served as the ideal location.
Ajx Photography, St. Louis, 314-445-7337, ajxphotography.com
Picnic in the Park
Surrounding yourself with the beauty of nature is often a win when it comes to creating the ideal romantic aesthetic. Couples need not shy away from color in their wardrobes when a lush, vibrant background of mature trees, hedges and blooms will almost surely match it. Add a romantic date idea, like a fabulous picnic, et voilà! You’ve got yourself the sweetest scene in which to capture engagement photos.
“While I love finding some great hidden gems for engagement photos in STL,” photographer Kellie says, “sometimes my favorite thing is to take a ‘typical’ spot [and make it] look completely new.”
She recently photographed Carley and Drew, seen here, who chose props to enhance their setting in Forest Park. A bountiful bouquet from the bride-to-be’s floral shop, Carley Jeans Floral, and a charcuterie board by Jefferson City-based Amazing Graze, featuring heart-shaped nibbles, paired beautifully with a bottle of bubbly. And if you’re digging Carley’s pink smock? She found it at BLUSH Boutique.
Sarah Kellie Photo + Film, St. Louis, sarahkellie.com