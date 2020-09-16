Behind every couple still hoping to tie the knot in 2020, there are hardworking vendors scrambling to make magic happen. They are the florists rethinking spring arrangements for a now small autumnal affair; they are the caterers adjusting for food with constantly fluctuating RSVP lists; they are the artists behind the revamped stationery pieces being dropped in your mailbox.
One such magic-maker is Alicia Lantzy, owner and operator of On Three Designs, a St. Louis-based paper goods studio that creates unique pieces, from save the dates through day-of needs.
“The word of 2020 is flexibility,” Lantzy says. “So this year has been all about reshaping and reimagining, and working with what we have and this situation.”
Regardless of how and when nuptials are taking place, couples still want a beautiful way to share with their loved ones.
“I tell my couples that stationery is not just your invitation, but almost like your branding for the day,” she says. “That monogram is like your logo, that color palette and typography stay consistent throughout, so by the time that your guests show up to that wedding, they should be able to walk in and see your wedding branding everywhere.”
Lantzy is sharing some of the trends she’s seeing this year and her advice for making each your own:
Paperless announcements can still be custom. Lantzy says even if couples are utilizing digital ways of communicating new information to guests, she will still work with the couple to incorporate elements that complement their wedding suite in any e-announcements.
“For something like Paperless post, my clients can easily upload a design that I’ve made for them, and it’s still custom and looks like their wedding invitations, but it allows them to get a hold of their guests really quickly,” she says.
Go bold with your color scheme. “This year was definitely about bold colors, even in spring,” Lantzy reports. “People are going for more complex color palettes, like richer blues such as cobalt and navy. Fall is always richer and dark, but I’m seeing a lot of varying shades, like jewel tones such as dark sages and more rust oranges,” Lantzy says. “It’s really fun for someone like me to play with different paper colors and switch up the artwork.”
Let the design tell your story. “It’s all about personal details,” Lantzy says. “Stationery can be a lot of things. From clean and simple to elaborate, but the main theme, whatever you are doing, are these personal details hidden in the invitation suite that really make them one of a kind.”
For example, in custom wedding crests – an element that Lantzy has created for a lot of her couples – it’s not just initials surrounded by pretty florals, but rather a chance to tell a story.
“Nobody might be able to pinpoint why we put something in there, but to the couples, it’s really important,” she says. Lantzy has incorporated Italian ruscus greenery into a suite for a couple who got engaged in Italy, and a biplane for another couple to tie their unique proposal story into their design. But the most popular personal touch is…
Pet participation. Stationery including cats, canines and every pet in between into the wedding suite is always a crowd-pleaser – so much so that Lantzy launched a sister company, The Emerald Hound, a line of custom pet portrait pieces, ranging from cocktail napkins, drink stirrers and even doggy treat bags.
And including a four-legged family member doesn’t mean it has to be tacky. “I take a picture of their pet, draw it to life, then we print them in foil, so it still has that high-end wedding feel, it feels luxurious, but it’s a quirky personal touch.”
On Three Designs, onthreedesigns.com
St. Louis Best Bridal is the best place for a bride and groom to get started with wedding planning, offering inspiring photo galleries, wedding and engagement announcements and more.