Couples inspired by dog parks, Park Avenue Coffee and an urban vibe should love St. Louis’ loosely defined South City for engagement and nuptial photographs. Charm and character abound at almost every corner there, and few pleasures can match the warmth of nature skirting its historic buildings – with that juxtaposition photographing unbelievably well.
Although many South City locations could command your attention for photo destinations, I first recommend Tower Grove Park. It features stunning mature trees for gorgeous natural images, as well as ruins and whimsical pavilions that are definitely more offbeat; depending on your style, you can use either. Also, the park’s Music Stand, with its almost carnivalesque appearance, hosts many nuptials yearly and serves well in the event of rain.
Another unbelievably cool hot spot lies mere minutes from Tower Grove Park: Ices Plain & Fancy, which uses liquid nitrogen to make small-batch ice cream. This location’s bold colors make a great pit stop during a wedding for a break, for candid photos or just for fun additions to engagement photos.
Ice cream lovers likely also will want to visit another fun spot for photos and treats for a wedding party: St. Louis’ cherished Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Fun fact: Ted Drewes dispenses free custard to wedding parties on the big day. So whether you’re beating metro area heat for a summer ceremony or you just want your photographer to shoot a few fun photos, never neglect this landmark for another fabulous backdrop.
The Soulard neighborhood, finally, boasts some fabulous churches I’ve been privileged to photograph over the years.
Within walking distance of one another in Soulard stand numerous brick buildings full of character, old-school watering holes often accented with vivacious visuals like a wall of bottle caps, edgy alleyways and unique other backdrops that are sure to tell a story. Gracing the neighborhood’s center is the famous and quite picturesque Soulard Farmers Market, as well as a small park with a few trees that could, in a pinch, serve for a nature-centered shoot.
Although the South City area boasts many other places for nuptial photos, the preceding suggestions constitute a few hot spots to consider for emphasizing your love of nature hidden among some of St. Louis’ most treasured architecture.
Megan Eileen co-owns Something Bléu.