The St. Louis Jewelers’ Guide to Buying an Engagement Ring

Shopping for an engagement ring that shines as brightly as the sparkle in her eyes can be an exciting, yet overwhelming, endeavor. After all, you aren’t just picking a ring, but the ring she’ll wear for the rest of her life. Thankfully, metro area jewelers know a thing or two about selecting the one when you’ve found the one.
“Take a moment to learn more about the four Cs,” Clayton Jewelers’ website recommends. “Find out how they play an important role in making your diamond jewelry unique.”
The four Cs comprise cut, carat, color and clarity. However, according to Adler’s Jewelers’ tips, cut may be the most important factor affecting a diamond’s overall quality and beauty.
“A diamond’s brightness, or its brilliance, is determined by how much light is reflected back to your eyes,” Adler’s Jewelers explains. “A well-cut, well-proportioned stone evenly reflects and refracts light within the stone, thereby producing an eye-catching, fiery spectrum of color. A poorly cut diamond, on the other hand, allows more light to pass through or ‘leak’ from the sides of the stone, which results in a lifeless appearance with reduced sparkle.”
Other than the four Cs, shape is also something important to scrutinize.
“The shape of the diamond is often confused with the cut,” Adler’s Jewelers notes. “Choose the shape that you like based on your style, and you cannot go wrong.”
Popular diamond shapes include round, princess, radiant, Asscher, oval and pear, and style preference can often be learned from your beloved’s Pinterest account or close family and friends.
If you are wanting a complete one-of-a-kind creation, though, custom engagement rings may be the key.
“Many women dream of being popped the question with a unique engagement ring, and our expert jewelers can make that dream a reality,” Vinciguerra Jewelers states.
Vinciguerra Jewelers uses computer-aided design and manufacturing software that allows its team to design and manufacture fine jewelry with extreme precision. Clients simply bring images or drawings in for inspiration and then work side by side with a specialist to create a digital rendering and then a wax model before metal is poured and molded.
“We work with you to help develop an engagement ring unlike any other,” Vinciguerra Rings says. “Whether you want to propose with a unique diamond engagement ring, an emerald engagement ring or other gemstone, we can create a dazzling custom ring that will make her say, ‘I do!’”
