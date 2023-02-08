The coveted title of maid of honor or best man comes with pride – and a ton of responsibility. That responsibility can vary depending on who the bride or groom is, but Hillary Williams, owner of St. Louis-based Hillary J Events, is sharing a handy checklist of typical maid of honor and best man duties that’s sure to help all fulfill their BFFs’ dream day.
Setting expectations
From day one, each bride and groom should communicate their expectations to the maid of honor and best man, Williams says: “Not everyone has been a maid of honor or best man in a wedding before for a reference. [The couple] should speak up of what they’re hoping for and have that hard conversation of financial responsibility – for example, if the maid of honor/best man will pay for the goodies for the bachelor/bachelorette party, or if that’s going to be a shared expense.”
People are also reading…
Planning parties
Make sure that the maid of honor knows to plan both the bridal shower and the bachelorette party, and that the best man is aware he is in charge of the bachelor party, Williams says – including a frequently forgotten detail: the alcohol. Brides and grooms should be mindful of what economic stage their maid of honor and best man are in because outfits, food, alcohol and gift costs add up quickly, she explains: “The last thing you want is for them to feel like it’s another financial obligation, rather than fun.” Local – instead of destination – bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as bridal shower cocktail events in place of seated dinners, can be just as fun, she adds.
Holding bouquets and rings
Ensure that the maid of honor holds the bride’s bouquet on the big day and that the best man knows he’s responsible for the all-important wedding rings. “Most of the best man’s duties fall on the day of the wedding,” Williams notes, “and one thing that is often forgotten is that he is to be in charge of the rings.”
Making wedding toasts
When it comes to toasting the happy couple at the wedding reception, the maid of honor or best man should “be respectful of the fact they are very special to the bride or groom and not overindulge before time to give their speech,” Williams explains. “Always keep it simple for the speech … Think of one story that incorporates both the bride and groom, such as the first time you met the bride or your friend being nervous to ask her out on a first date. Don’t talk about exes. You want to present [the bride and groom] in a positive light. It’s not meant to be a roast – save that for the bachelor party.”
Hillary J Events, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com