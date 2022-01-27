This Female- and Minority-Owned Wedding Stationery Company Is Ready to Make Its Mark on St. Louis

After recently moving from Atlanta, Zoila Lopez hopes her creative stationery business, Squared Wedding Press, will flourish exponentially in St. Louis.
The Miami native has more than 20 years of experience as a graphic designer. She specialized first in corporate events and trade shows, and now focuses on social events and weddings. Lopez launched Squared Wedding Press in April 2015 in Atlanta, where she found a solid client base. But in 2019, Lopez decided to make the move to St. Louis.
“We moved here for hockey,” Lopez explains of the family-driven decision. “My husband is Canadian, and he and our son play hockey. That became increasingly difficult in Atlanta, [with] Atlanta no longer being an NHL city. We got here just in time to see the Blues win the [2019 Stanley] Cup.”
Lopez says she can already attest to the city’s Midwestern charm.
“We have felt very, very welcomed here, and we’ve really come to love it,” she says. “Everyone that I have met so far or worked with on a shoot has been so genuinely nice. I want to get to know more St. Louis wedding vendors. Since we’re still fairly new to the area, I hope that I am able to set up Squared Wedding Press [to have] the same success I previously had in Atlanta.”
Lopez says she loves what she does because she believes the right stationery has the power to set the tone for what guests can expect to experience at your special event. “[Stationery is] the first tangible impression that your guests receive, that shows your vision of the upcoming event,” she adds.
What excites her is the ability to make something totally unique: “I really love it when I get the ‘wow’ factor when [clients] first see their invitations, and they can tell it’s truly been made their own. It’s not a cookie-cutter, standard off-the-rack invitation. I want them to feel like, ‘This was designed for us.’”
Her designs range from a classically defined aesthetic to contemporary cool, with creative options that even give fun nods to the likes of Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo. Whichever style matches her clients, Lopez promises to create a design that reflects their unique personalities.
“My best advice to offer couples is to follow their own path,” she says. “Don’t worry about what’s trending, don’t worry about what the hot colors are. You do you. Create your wedding the way that you want to celebrate. It’s OK if it’s an informal elopement or a big blowout wedding – just keep true to yourselves.”
Squared Wedding Press, 314-391-9333, squaredweddingpress.com