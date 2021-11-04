This St. Louis-Based Jewelry Designer Specializes in Bespoke, Oscar-Worthy Bridal Rings

Looking for a one-of-a-kind statement for your left hand? St. Louisans need look no farther than locally based Adam Foster Fine Jewelry.
Pieces by local jeweler Adam Foster, the store’s namesake, have graced the red carpet at the Oscars – worn by Lion Forge Animation co-founders David Steward II and Carl Reed, who were nominated for Best Animated Short Film for their work on Hair Love. The brand is also known for crafting jewelry for esteemed local designers, such as Bespoke Couture. You can discover what the buzz is all about when you create your own bespoke bridal ring – an investment that, the designer explains, is more cost-effective than most might think.
“A lot of times, the cost of a custom-made piece can be the exact same price as the piece in the case,” Foster says. “The biggest difference is we made that ring for that person, and we’re not going to make another one like that.”
His biggest piece of advice for couples interested in custom rings? “Come up with a design that is your own and isn’t going to be dated,” he says.
This nationally accessible brand calls St. Louis home and manufactures all of its pieces here. Although often clients may experience “turn-and-burn,” as Foster calls it, at other jewelry stores, where the focus is to sell a ring in a limited amount of time to prepare for the next customer walking in, the aim of Adam Foster is to create an environment that puts the focus on making the client feel at ease.
“It’s the job of the store, the designer and the sales associate to help that person be completely comfortable and know what they’re buying,” Foster says. Part of that mission is achieved through scheduled visits.
“Our store is a showroom,” he says. “You call and make an appointment to come in, and that showroom is yours the entire time you are there.”
While elegant, the showroom caters to a casual atmosphere, with a living-space aesthetic, complete with a patio, where you can drink Champagne and discuss designs with the experts.
“We’re down-to-earth people,” Foster assures. “We pull jewelry out, we sketch ideas, we’ll show stones. There is a full bar – a 12-person bar, with 80 bottles on the shelf, and we can make whatever you want. It’s a relaxing atmosphere.”
Although nontraditional elements reign supreme for today’s top trends, tradition is an important base for your forever ring, Foster believes.
“Style cues of traditional proportions – the height and stone placement, the use of techniques of engraving or mill grain – can make the new design interesting to the customer, but also ground [the ring’s look] and give it a backbone,” he says. “I look at that as the responsibility of the person that’s designing it.”
That responsibility is one Adam Foster Fine Jewelry takes seriously. The team behind these stylish creations looks at each appointment as an opportunity to highlight what sets the company apart.
“The store is set up for you,” Foster says. “We get out reference material. We get out sketchpads. We get all of the preliminary resources and material ready to go. For the next hour … get to know how we operate and what we’re capable of.
“We love that it is a full experience from the moment you walk in … that goes into the story of ‘this is how we got engaged.’”
Adam Foster Fine Jewelry, 601 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Suite 300, St. Louis, 314-771-3390, fosterjewelry.com