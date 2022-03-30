 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tower Grove Park Celebrates 150 Years With ‘Love in the Park’ Event

Kari-R-Frey-photocredit.jpg

Tower Grove Park, a Victorian public park in south-central St. Louis, is celebrating its sesquicentennial in September, and the festivities will begin this summer. In addition to a floral-centric dinner, a lecture series, a gala and a birthday parade, “Love in the Park” is a special event to honor all those who experienced romance in this urban treasure.

The free event encourages “anyone who married, got engaged or [who has] just been in love in Tower Grove Park” to attend on June 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Roman Pavilion, according to the park’s website.

Visitors can enjoy live music, as well as peruse vendors while partaking of food and drink. The event’s centerpiece will be a ceremonial vow renewal, followed by a first dance and flower toss, according to a press release.

Shannon-Hernando-Photography.jpg

“We also ask that … people share their stories of ‘love in the park,’” the press release states, which people can submit at towergrovepark.org/love-in-the-park. The website adds: “It could be about your wedding day, an engagement, first date or your love [for] the park.” These stories will be shared through Tower Grove Park’s social media channels and newsletter.

“We are excited to kick off our sesquicentennial events with ‘Love in the Park’ in June,” says David Lauber, Tower Grove Park’s director of development. “From first dates to weddings to family strolls, for the past 150 years, Tower Grove Park has provided the backdrop for so many occasions of love – big and small – in the lives of our neighbors. We are excited to celebrate love.”

Tawny Ballard Photography.jpg

Tower Grove Park is recognized as one of eight National Historic Landmark parks in the country and, according to the City of St. Louis’ website, “as the largest and best preserved 19th-century Gardenesque-style city park in the United States.” Its 150th-anniversary celebration begins officially on May 15 and runs through Nov. 13, with a full lineup of events to honor this momentous birthday.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

