Wedding Planner Answers: What Should I Be Doing the Week of My Wedding?

You’ve been diligently planning the perfect day since your partner popped the question, but you may be wondering – what, if anything, should you allow to linger on your to-do list until the week of your wedding?
“I highly recommend having pretty much everything you possibly can done prior to the week of the wedding because there are always last-minute things that pop up in addition to wedding-day jitters,” says Cece Heslin, the wedding planner heading Celebrate by Cece. “But there are certain things that can’t happen until that week.”
Such things include getting nails done, getting a spray tan, picking up dresses and/or suits, delivering welcome gifts to the hotel for out-of-town guests and packing for the wedding night (and potentially the honeymoon, if you’re leaving immediately after). However, Heslin recommends having all the things accomplished a couple of days before the wedding.
“The day before your wedding is for relaxation and to start enjoying your wedding weekend,” Heslin says. “You really should have all planning and preparing done by this point, so it’s time to chill, welcome your family and friends, and pamper yourself because you’re getting married tomorrow! Also, drink lots and lots of water, eat healthy foods and go to bed early.”
Heslin shares this advice knowing the big day is likely to be a full day.
“Drink a lot of water, and eat something,” Heslin says. “Check your phone once, then try to stay off it – have someone else be in charge of solving problems that day. Do whatever you need to keep yourself relaxed and focused in the moment because the day is going to go by faster than you think.”
Ultimately, though, Heslin encourages couples to focus less on the to-do lists than on the love behind the big day.
“I like to remind my couples that they have put a lot of time and work into planning, so they deserve to relax and enjoy themselves,” Heslin notes. “Worrying or stressing about whether things will happen just right is a waste of energy. Focus on being mindfully present for your last week of being engaged, focus on the excitement of marrying your best friend at the end of it all and trust that you’ve prepared as much as possible and hired the right professionals to make your dream day come true.”
